Naperville Art League Hosts Annual Riverwalk Fine Art Fair

The Naperville Art League is hosting its 37th Annual Riverwalk Fine Art Fair this weekend. The two-day event started Saturday and continues today, concluding at 5 p.m.

Variety of Mediums

This year the fair features more than 100 artists, with work from a variety of mediums. Paintings in styles including acrylic, oil, and watercolor will be on display and available for purchase. Other types of art at the fest to both see and buy include ceramics, glass, wood, metal, prints, jewelry, fabric works, digital art, etchings, 2-D and 3-D mixed medium and photography.

The juried show gives honors to the Best of Show, with awards of excellence and merit awards as well.

About the Fair

The art fair was first launched in 1985. It has run yearly ever since, though it switched to a virtual version in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the fair is at its usual spot on Naperville’s Riverwalk, along Main Street and Jackson Avenue.

Naperville Art League

The Naperville Art League was started in 1961, and celebrated its 60th anniversary last year. The non-profit began as a group of art lovers meeting in the basement of a local bank, then the basement of the Old Nichols Library. They are now housed in their own space at 508 North Center Street in Naperville.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

