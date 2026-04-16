Beidelman Furniture in Naperville to close after 165 years

Beidelman Furniture, the oldest business in DuPage County, is closing for good.

The owners of the furniture shop at 239 S. Washington St. announced in a Facebook post Thursday that the store’s final day of business would be April 29, shutting its doors after 165 years in Naperville.

“We will miss YOU!” the post read, continuing, “Thank you for everything Naperville!”

‘Changing times’ noted by store’s manager

Manager Katy Heitmanek said they are closing because of the “changing times,” saying the family would elaborate at a later date.

In a Facebook post, the Downtown Naperville Alliance bid farewell to the business, describing it as “more than just a storefront.”

“It’s been a part of the story of Downtown Naperville and the lives of generations in our community,” the post read, going on to say, “The Beidelman legacy lives on in the homes, moments, and traditions they helped shape in Naperville and the western suburbs and will always be a part of who we are.”

Oldest furniture store in Illinois

First opened in 1861, Beidelman Furniture is also the oldest furniture store in Illinois. It was officially designated as a landmark by the Naperville City Council in August 2024.

Sale of building to be finalized in May

According to Katie Wood, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, the family has a buyer for the building, and the sale is expected to be finalized in May.

Wood did not disclose who the buyer is or what the building will become next.

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