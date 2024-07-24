Nearly Century-Old Beidelman Building Seeks Local Landmark Status

A building known as a visual gateway into downtown Naperville is seeking official recognition from the city as what supporters say it already is — a local landmark.

Owners of the Beidelman Furniture building at 235-239 S. Washington St. — will be before the city’s Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday seeking a positive recommendation on their application for landmark status. The designation could grant a layer of protection to the exterior of the building, requiring the commission to grant a certificate of appropriateness for any modifications that affect the outside.

Beidelman property owners, including fifth-generation furniture seller Katy Heitmanek, say they are seeking landmark status to recognize the historic value of their building and to assist with grant applications to fund renovations.

Oldest building in DuPage County

“We are the oldest furniture store in Illinois, and we’re the oldest operating business in DuPage County,” Heitmanek said about her family’s store, which was established in 1861 and located at its current site since 1863. “So we’re currently operating in a historic building, and we are a historic business. So having that official (landmark) title would be cool for us.”

At issue is the three-story brick building at the northwest corner of Washington Street and Jackson Avenue, the one with the name “BEIDELMAN” in green capital letters, arranged vertically as a blade-style sign. Owen “Dutch” Beidelman, a six-term City Council member from the 1940s to 1970s, built it in 1928 on the site of an older structure created by his father, Oliver Beidelman.

The Historic Preservation Commission will provide a recommendation to the City Council. The City Council will vote at a future meeting to provide final approval or denial.

Updating the Beidelman building is possible even with local landmark status

Heitmanek said her family hopes to “modernize things and still appreciate the integrity of the building” and its architecture.

Built in 1928, the Gothic Collegiate-style Beidelman building has the oldest elevator in Naperville and originally included a funeral chapel in addition to the furniture store. Windows on the second and third floors have been hidden by brick since the 1970s, but owners now want to uncover them and install new windows to recreate the original look.

Leaders of Naperville Preservation Inc., who helped the owners prepare their application for local landmark status, say the designation would not prevent updates; however, it would require the plans to receive Historic Preservation Commission approval.

“It means that things have to be thought through,” said Jane Burke, Naperville Preservation Inc.’s secretary. “And that you have the opportunity to preserve the character of the building.”

Telling the story of Naperville through business and buildings

City Councilman Patrick Kelly, the council liaison to the Historic Preservation Commission, said he thinks the Beidelman building is worthy of preservation — and of landmark status.

“The main benefit in this case is it really will protect that building from being torn down in the future. And in my opinion, that just benefits the downtown as a whole because we maintain some of our older buildings,” Kelly said. “You know, that that physical built environment is really important to maintaining the charm that a lot of people love about our downtown.”

Preservationists say the Beidelman building — and the work that’s gone on there for nearly a century — helps tell the story of Naperville.

Beidelman ancestor Frederick Long established the business in the 1860s, and his workshop became the place where Peter Kroehler learned the furniture trade. Kroehler evolved into Naperville’s largest employer for decades as he ran Naperville Lounge Company, later known as Kroehler Manufacturing.

“Naperville is now at a point where it’s a built-out community, or almost built-out community,” Burke said. “And that means it’s more important than ever that we look at our heritage and at preserving our heritage.”

Beidelman building would be the first commercial property to receive local landmark status in Naperville

The city so far designates four properties as landmarks, including the Old Nichols Library and the Naperville Woman’s Club building on Washington Street, the Truitt building on east Jefferson Avenue and the Clow House in south Naperville. Kelly said he is encouraged by the fact the building’s owners not only are supporting the landmarking effort, but also are the ones who brought it forward for consideration.

“I’d say this is a great example of the community working together,” he said.

The Historic Preservation Commission is scheduled to consider the landmark application at 7 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St. Kelly said he hopes the designation will have a vote of confidence from the commission by the time it comes up for a City Council decision.

“When you’re coming down Washington street,” Heitmanek said, “I think some people see that sign and it means they’re on their way home.”

