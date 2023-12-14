Believe House spreading cheer with its Naperville Christmas lights map

Do you believe in the Christmas spirit? One Naperville family is proud to say they do, and are spreading that joy throughout the community.

A destination location of holiday lights

Debbie Nilles and Kevin Knoth are known for their giant Believe sign, which is the cornerstone of their annual Christmastime decorations, earning their home at 630 Vicksburg Ct. the title of the “Believe House.” Their festive outdoor decor has become an 11-year tradition.

“That’s the joy that we get out of it, seeing the smiles and people taking pictures up with their kids at the front of the house with the Santa in the window. It’s just a beautiful thing to see,” said Kevin Knoth, homeowner of the Believe House.

Their display, which has grown throughout the years, has made their home a destination site for holiday-light viewers around town. But the family has also found a way to spread Christmas cheer beyond their front yard.

Believe House Christmas lights map

Years ago, when a local holiday lights map they regularly used stopped coming out, they decided to take on the task themselves to share with the public. A decade later, they’re still delighting in finding displays for all to view as they soak in the holiday spirit.

“I think if you’re my age, older than me, younger than me, if you like Christmas, it’s a great, fun free thing to do with your family. Put your pajamas on, get some hot chocolate. For the price of gas money, you’ve got a Christmas outing and it’s gorgeous,” said Debbie Nilles, homeowner of the Believe House.

To create the map, Debbie first goes off the previous year’s list and checks it twice to make sure the lights are still there. She also drives out looking for new locations and asks the community for suggestions.

“So I take all these properties, I route them all out. You got to drive by every one, make sure they’re on, take a picture, vet them out. So, between Thanksgiving and about this time, it’s every night from the time the sun goes down until the lights go off, I’m driving,” said Debbie.

Once the search for lights is completed, she puts the locations on a map on the Believe House website, marking the festive homes with gingerbread markers and attaching preview images with a brief description of the house.

While the family believes all the holiday homes are special, some of their favorites this year include the Scott family’s Swiftmas home on Atlas Ln, the musical display of the Amundsen family on Wolfe Ct, and the Tarulis family’s two-story snowman on Morven Ct.

Helping the community in other ways

Debbie and Kevin are also proud to lend a hand by partnering with the Aurora chapter of the Salvation Army, which has allowed them to place a red kettle for donations to the group within their display for the last three years.

“We’re so happy because it’s a way to help give back, but it’s also so fun for the people that come, especially the little kids. The parents are sending them with their coins to put them in the kettle and it makes it interactive and it makes people who come to our display feel like they’ve been able to help and do something good too. It’s been the best thing,” said Debbie.

It’s all a labor of love to lift holiday spirits.

