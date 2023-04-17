Benedictine University names Joseph Foy as its new president

Benedictine University recently named Joseph J. Foy as its new president.

Foy will be the 13th president of the university, taking over the role from Charles Gregory, who is retiring in August.

Foy’s background

Foy is currently serving as Interim President and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Alverno College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was chosen from among a nationwide field of candidates for the top spot at Benedictine, and was unanimously approved by the university’s board of trustees.

“We were honored to meet with so many extraordinary candidates from all across the country,” said Board Chairman Daniel Rigby in a news release. “But in the end Foy was the perfect fit for the culture, values and vision of this university, and we couldn’t be happier that he accepted our invitation to be president of Benedictine University.”

He has a long history of academic leadership, starting with his role as Chair of the Department of Political Science for the University of Wisconsin Colleges, which he held from 2010 to 2011. He then moved on to become Associate Campus Dean and Associate Professor of Political Science for the University of Wisconsin-Waukesha, later serving as Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at the University of Wisconsin Colleges.

From there, he moved on to Marian University, serving as Dean of the Faculty from 2018-2020. He started at Alverno College in 2020 as Vice President for Academic Affairs, helping to lead the school through remote learning during the pandemic.

A focus on diversity and inclusion

Foy took a special interest in promoting the tenets of diversity and inclusion during his time at Alverno, establishing an Office of Equity, Diversity and Belonging. He said Benedictine’s strength in this area was a draw.

“As the next president of Benedictine University, it will be my responsibility to help build upon a foundation of excellence while concomitantly helping to meet the future of an increasingly globalized and diverse world,” said Foy. “This can be done by letting our values continue to set the vision, and through a collaborative commitment to inclusive excellence at all levels.”

His term will begin July 24, 2023.

The legacy left by Charles Gregory

Outgoing president Charles Gregory spent 25 years of his career at Benedictine University, four of which he served as president. In total, he’s spent 51 years working in higher education.

During his tenure at Benedictine, the university’s enrollment continued on an upward trend, as he guided the school through a global pandemic. He made safety and health a top priority.

Gregory also helped establish a new Center for Benedictine Values and was part of the team to create a campus in Mesa, Arizona.

“Over my four years, working collaboratively with the board of trustees, the senior leadership team, faculty and staff, we have developed a strategic direction for continued growth and a path to a bright future for Benedictine University,” Gregory said. “And I couldn’t be happier with the selection of Joseph Foy. I know he will continue the great progress we have made, and will take this great University to even greater heights.”

