Benet Academy alum makes Broadway debut

11 years ago, Benet Academy alum Jordan De Leon was seated at the Winter Garden Theater in New York City for a Broadway production of Rocky Horror Picture Show. He had just moved to the city to pursue his dreams of becoming an actor.

In August, the 33-year-old performer returned to the same theater, this time making his Broadway debut in “Mamma Mia” as a member of the ensemble and the understudy for the character Pepper.

“It is my favorite thing I’ve ever done in this life…I wake up in the city of my dreams, I go to work at the Winter Garden, and I walk out, and every night during that first number, I literally look out at this audience and I go, ‘Oh, I’m on Broadway right now,’” said De Leon.

A debut many years in the making

From a young age, De Leon had a passion for musical theater, and in high school, he began taking part in student productions. After graduating, he attended the University of Cincinnati, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts.

He would later make the move to the Big Apple after college, hoping to bring his dream to life.

“There are a bunch of wonderful regional theaters in every state around the country. Majority of them audition in New York, so even if the show is taking place in Kansas City, Missouri, more often than not, those auditions are taking place in New York City. So for me, it just felt like the logical choice. If everything is getting an audition in New York, I might as well live there,” he said.

Soon after arriving, De Leon kick-started his career as a professional actor, getting roles in regional musical productions, like Something Rotten and Newsies.

He was also cast in a national touring production of The Prom, where he was a swing, which meant stepping up if a member of the ensemble had to take on a lead role.

“I was the only male identifying swing on that tour, so I knew all eight ensemble male presenting ensemble numbers…Sometimes I would have to learn some of the girl parts and join in at certain parts there. But that was my first or hardest thing I’ve ever done, and I’m so grateful I have that experience under my belt,” said De Leon.

As he took on more and more roles, his sights remained set on one day taking the big stage. Little did he know that day was coming.

De Leon lands life-changing role

In 2023, De Leon was cast in the national tour of “Mamma Mia,” and earlier this year, he learned that the production was being brought to Broadway for the 25th anniversary of the musical.

More importantly, he learned he’d be reprising his role in the Broadway production.

“I’m hobbling to a physical therapy appointment to get my back fixed, so I could do the show that night, as I’m getting the email that says, ‘You’ve been offered a role in the ensemble of the 25th anniversary Broadway production of Mamma Mia,’” said De Leon. “I’m very late to this appointment already, so I’m already not in the right mindset because I do not like being late. And so I’m power walking through the streets in New Orleans, reading this email, crying.”

He quickly called his family to tell them the news that his wildest dreams were about to come true.

Actor marks opening night with a memorable move

“Mamma Mia” opened on Broadway on Aug. 2, right back at the theater where De Leon once sat as a hopeful college graduate.

In honor of the special occasion, he left a note on his seat from all those years ago, letting that night’s occupant know of the hopes he once held there.

“I wanted to let someone else know that you’re watching something really special tonight, and I’m really honored that you get to be in the seat that I dreamed in. I dreamed in that exact seat of someday being on the other side of the orchestra pit, and they were going to watch it happen. And I wanted to say thank you for coming,” said De Leon.

It’s now been two months since De Leon made his Broadway debut. He’ll be performing the show about 8 times a week until it closes in February 2026.

De Leon said the long-awaited moment in his career is everything he dreamed it would be.

“It has brought me immeasurable joy, and I wake up every day grateful that of all of the multiverses that I could have lived in, I’m living in the one where my dream came true,” said De Leon.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!