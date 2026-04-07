Benet Academy athletic facilities changes approved by Lisle Village Board

After a years-long series of municipal meetings, public hearings, and neighborhood meetings, a series of proposed changes for Benet Academy’s athletic facilities is moving forward. The plans in motion have been modified since the initial 2023 proposal was presented.

The Lisle Village Board on Monday, April 6, unanimously approved a project proposal encapsulated in an ordinance that approved a major change to Benet’s planned unit development plan with the municipality.

Synthetic turf fields, stadium lighting among changes

The Lisle Village Board first reviewed Benet’s proposed changes at a meeting in January. At the time, Mayor Mary Jo Mullen called for Benet representatives and nearby residents — namely those in the adjacent Oak Hill South subdivision — to come together and work toward a compromise.

The adopted ordinance lays the groundwork for Benet’s forthcoming redevelopment plans over the course of two phases.

The first phase will consist of a synthetic turf football field, track, stadium lighting, press box, bleachers, long jump and pole vault pits, scoreboard, time clock, two storage buildings, and parking lot modifications.

The second phase entails construction of a multi-function building, pavilion, and synthetic turf field.

Caitlin Csuk with the Naperville-based law firm of Rosanova and Whitaker has been providing Benet Academy with legal counsel as the project plans are being presented to village officials.

At the April 6 meeting, Csuk discussed a number of other changes, including the size and scope of some of the features at the site.

The final set of plans submitted to village officials included an outdoor lighting plan that Benet representatives indicated had a focused, dimming effect that would not interfere with surrounding residential areas.

“The total light control system is designed specifically for player safety and neighbor discomfort in mind,” Csuk said.

The final set of plans also includes a cap on the number of days — 54 — that outdoor illumination can occur on the Lisle campus. The number includes 17 practices, 31 non-football contest nights, and six football games on Friday nights.

“The size of the scoreboard has been significantly reduced,” Csuk said. “The overall height was reduced by 8 feet, and the screen was reduced by 7 feet. This is a total reduction of 38%.”

Benet President Bill Myers also spoke to the board, prior to its vote, about the entire review process.

“Over the past few months, your questions, feedback, and your willingness to engage in thoughtful dialogue have helped us refine this project in meaningful ways,” Myers said. “It has made our plan better, and it has strengthened our partnership with the Village of Lisle.”

At a time when social isolation and technology’s impact have been common talking points, Myers also spoke to the reasons Benet was prioritizing this project.

“Facilities matter, because they shape experiences, and experiences shape formation,” Myers said. “This stadium renovation will create a space where students can grow — not only physically, but socially and emotionally.”

Residents share varied views during public comment

As has been the case in prior Lisle meetings on the topic of Benet’s plans, residents provided the board with an earful during public comment on the project plans.

There were calls at the meeting to postpone a vote on the proposal, arguing the latest sets of plans were not complete. Other residents, including Danielle Appello, called for thorough scrutiny of the project, given the factors in play of two stadiums in close proximity to one another…the other belonging to Benedictine University.

“This case is unique because nowhere else in the entire state of Illinois can you find two stadiums across the street from each other — nowhere,” Appello said. She later stated, “We are asking for the conditions to be appropriate for this extraordinary ask.”

Resident Maria Anderson said she was supportive of the proposal. She said Benet’s plans would be a positive for Lisle.

“One reason that I support this proposal is that it represents a significant private investment in Lisle that does not require taxpayer funding,” Anderson said. “Opportunities to improve our community without asking the village for financial support are not something we should take lightly.”

Village Board outlines reasons for its unanimous vote

During deliberations, a number of Lisle trustees outlined why they were casting “yes” votes for the latest set of Benet’s plans.

“I feel comfortable with the conditions,” Trustee Thomas Duffy said. “I feel comfortable with where this project has moved to.”

Trustee Meg Sima said the feedback shared ultimately made the project proposal better.

“We are the strictest in DuPage County, if not the state,” Sima said. “I think that is significant. I appreciate the changes that have been made.”

Trustee Edward McQuillan also expressed a belief that enough due diligence has been done at this point.

“We understand that your concerns have always been sincere and that you’ve been very honest about how you’ve felt,” McQuillan said. “But I think that those serious concerns have now affected the project to the point where we should go ahead.”

Mullen, who as mayor did not cast a vote, made a request of all parties as the project moves forward.

“Some of you aren’t going to be happy, and some of you are going to be super excited,” Mullen said. “Just be kind to each other, after this meeting concludes.”

Image courtesy: Culloton + Bauer Luce, Benet Academy

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