Benet Academy names Sheri Costello new principal

Benet Academy in Lisle has announced Sheri Costello as its new principal.

Costello will be the seventh principal in the school’s history, according to a press release from Benet.

More than 30 years in both teaching and administrative roles

Costello has more than 30 years of experience in the world of education. She graduated from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s in mathematics, later earning a master of arts in educational leadership and administration at DePaul University.

Early in her career, she worked as a mathematics teacher at Ridgewood High School, where she would eventually become the division head for math, business, and industrial technology. She served as assistant principal at both Elmwood Park High School and East Aurora High School. Since 2019, Costello has served as the Assistant Principal of Curriculum and Instruction at Lisle High School.

“Throughout her career, Ms. Costello has demonstrated a passion for education and a remarkable ability to lead and inspire others,” said Benet Academy President Bill Myers in a letter to the Benet community.

Costello will assume her role as Benet’s principal on July 1, 2024.

“I look forward to working with all the members of our learning community, and to building a community of trust that will allow us to innovate, create, and serve our students to ensure their success,” said Costello.

Myers said Costello “embodies the values and ideals” of the school’s mission.

“Ms. Costello truly impressed our search committee with her deep Catholic faith, strong work ethic, thoughtful answers, passion, and warmth… we are confident that her leadership will assist us in ushering in a new era of excellence at Benet Academy,” said Myers.

Photo courtesy: Benet Academy

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!