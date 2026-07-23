Benet Academy senior wins historic national Esports championship

For Benet Academy rising senior Cruz Jones, what started as a lifelong love for video games turned into a knack for competition.

“My very oldest memory is playing Super Mario Bros. with my family,” said Jones. “When I came to Benet and realized that that’s something I could get really good at and get scholarships for, I thought, ‘Well, why not try as hard as I can?’”

Making the ‘ultimate’ comeback

That hard work paid off. After securing an Illinois state title in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate earlier this year, Jones leveled up his game for the Amateur Esports Association’s national tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Jones defeated nearly 30 other competitors from ten states in a double-elimination bracket to bring home the trophy. That feat would make him the first person in Benet’s history to win a national title of any kind.

“[It] is kind of surprising, but I mean, it feels really good that after last year I went zero wins at state,” said Cruz. “It feels much better.”

Benet’s Esports coach – and fine arts teacher – Kevin Blaney says the victory is the result of raw talent paired with unmatched determination.

“Cruz is an incredible person to coach because he’s incredibly self-motivated,” said Blaney. “Cruz’s skills, his dedication, and cultivating his craft led him to getting here, losing at state last year, coming back and winning nationals. That’s an incredible achievement.”

More than a trophy

Beyond the hardware, Jones says perhaps an even bigger reward – turning former foes into new friends..

“The one that got second at nationals, he’s one of my best friends now and we kind of push each other to get better,” said Cruz.

The evolving perception of Esports

This August marks five years since the Illinois High School Association officially sanctioned ESports a competitive activity. Since then, Blaney says, the perception around high school gaming has shifted significantly.

“Understanding the skill ceiling, people actually are starting to understand it and appreciate very talented people in that space,” said Blaney. “So instead of being a nerdy thing, now it’s a popular thing to do.”



For fellow students on the fence about stepping into the digital arena, the national champion has one piece of advice.

“If you like gaming, if you like competing at it, if you think you’re good at it, just give it a try, you know?” said Cruz.

Jones says he plans to return to Tulsa next year, hoping to defend his Super Smash Bros. Ultimate national championship and bring home a second straight title.

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