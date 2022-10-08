Bill Jacobs Motorsport Raises $21,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities

On Tuesday morning, representatives from Bill Jacobs Motorsport presented a check to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana at their house across from Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

Ronald McDonald Donation

The $21,000 check will provide 221 nights for families at Ronald McDonald houses in the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana region. These houses provide rest and comfort for families with children in active treatment at nearby hospitals.

“(The money) will provide warm meals, lunch and dinners for families while their children are going through some critical treatment at the hospital,” said Director of Corporate & Foundation Relations Megan Kuehl.

The money for Ronald McDonald House Charities was raised through the Bill Jacobs golf outing on August 9.

“Bill Jacobs BMW did a great job hosting a golf event a few weeks ago at Cantini, said Director of Corporate & Foundation Relations Megan Kuehl. “We were very lucky to be the beneficiary and have been for the last several years. They do a great job supporting us.”

COVID-19 Aid

Along with raising proceeds from the golf tournament, Bill Jacobs Motorsport was supportive of the Ronald McDonald houses in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, (Bill Jacobs) rallied and delivered PPE materials to all of our houses and family rooms in hospitals when they were really challenging to find,” said Kuehl.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

