Bonci Pizza opens first Chicago suburban location in Naperville

A slice of Rome has just opened in the Chicago suburbs.

This week, Bonci Pizza opened its doors at 22 E. Chicago Ave. in downtown Naperville — its first location outside of Chicago and its fourth in the United States.

“This is a special pizza for a special city,” said Bonci USA owner Chakib Touhami.

Serving Roman-style Pizza al Taglio

“Bonci for Gabriele Bonci. [He’s] the creator and the founder of this concept from Rome,” said Touhami.

Bonci’s first location in Rome opened in 2003. The pizza is served “al Taglio,” or “by the slice.”

“So you walk in, you have multiple varieties of pizzas. You choose which one you want. You kind of eyeball it. You tell them how much do you want. The server cuts it with scissors, just like your great-great-Italian mother did, and they put it on the scale. Okay with the price? You move on. They finish it in the oven. Then we cut it to small little bites for people to share,” Touhami said.

The pizzas change frequently — sometimes daily — depending on the available locally-sourced ingredients. Bonci also offers vegetarian options.

Grand opening Friday, Aug. 28

The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, Aug. 28, at 4 p.m. Touhami said they’ll have a DJ and will give away pizza to the first 20 customers.

“I’m also excited that we are going through a new experience and a new area and new customers, and that’s what all Bonci is about. It’s about creating a neighborhood,” Touhami said.

Bringing Rome to Naperville

Touhami says it’s an authentic experience that customers can enjoy right here in Naperville.

“We went to Rome. You don’t have to go to Rome,” Touhami said. “You just come here. So I took care of the tickets, the airplane, the hassle, and all of that, and I brought Rome to you.”

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