Bond set at $100K for 19-year-old Naperville man accused of soliciting child

Bond was set at $100,000 today for a 19-year-old man living in Naperville on a student visa who’s been accused of soliciting a 12-year-old girl to try and get her to engage in sexual acts.

Passport surrender as part of bond

Eziz Serdarow appeared in a DuPage County court Friday morning where the bond was set. According to a news release by the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Judge Mia McPherson also requested that Serdarow surrender his passport as part of the bond. He has been charged with indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor.

Allegedly sent unsolicited text messages to 12-year-old

According to authorities, on August 4, 2023, Serdarow allegedly sent unsolicited text messages to the 12-year-old. In them, he asked her to go for a walk, and to send him pictures of herself. The girl told her parents, who then reported the incident to the Lisle Police.

Serdarow then allegedly continued to send the girl messages, some of which were of nude people performing sex acts. In one text, he reportedly told the girl he wanted to have sex with her, authorities said. He allegedly said that he would meet the victim in a park, with a plan to then drive her to his home, so they could have sex.

Arrested at meeting point

When Serdarow arrived at the meeting point, Lisle police were waiting and took him into custody. A search of his car by police allegedly turned up condoms and lubricant, which authorities say were found in the glove compartment.

“With text messaging and instant messaging functions, cell phones have become a part of the everyday lives of millions of people,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said in the news release. “Unfortunately, text messaging has also become a virtual electronic playground where sexual predators can hide behind the anonymity it provides. I encourage parents to talk to their children about cell phone safety and to instruct their children to be cautious when using text or instant messaging features.”

“Preying on children is disturbing and sickening on so many levels,” said Lisle Police Chief Kevin Licko. “I want to thank our detectives who worked diligently to build a strong case to hold Mr. Serdarow accountable for his alleged actions.”

Serdarow will appear in court on September 18 for his arraignment.

Photo courtesy: Handout, DuPage County State’s Attorney

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.