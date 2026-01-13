Calls for coyotes, Naperville Police Department seeing seasonal uptick

It is now breeding season for coyotes which means the possibility for more of them to be sighted in the Naperville area.

The Naperville Police Department put out a cautionary message on its social media Monday, saying it receives an influx of calls about the animal this time of year.

Large coyote population in Illinois

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, there are more than 30,000 coyotes in the state.

That’s why the NPD says it’s important for residents to learn about coexisting with the animal and to understand its behavior, rather than trying to have Animal Control trap them.

Tips to keep coyotes at bay

The department has several tips for residents to engage in “hazing,” the process of scaring coyotes and other wildlife away using deterrents. Such tips include:

Standing your ground instead of running

Use noisemakers such as air horns, bells, shaker cans, or even your own voice

Use something nearby as a projectile such as sticks or small rocks

Be sure the animal can see you when hazing (avoid hiding behind vegetation or inside a building when doing so)

Don’t change your actions to avoid approaching a coyote – make it change its actions while you continue on your desired path

If upon initial efforts the coyote freezes or looks at you without leaving, up the intensity of your actions

Do not look away or leave the area until you’re sure it’s gone

For more tips including deterrent methods for around your home or yard, visit the city of Naperville’s wildlife issues webpage.

