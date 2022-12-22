Cancellations And Closures In Naperville

With a strong winter storm bearing down on Naperville and lasting into the weekend, a number of businesses and organizations have been forced to close. Temperatures are expected to drop into the negatives along with dangerously high winds and snow. Read below to find the closures in Naperville.
Closures In Naperville:
- YMCA
- Closing today, Thursday, December 22 at 4 p.m. through tomorrow, Friday, December 23. Planning to re-open on Saturday, December 24.
- Fort Hill Activity Center
- The activity center will remain a warming center, with only fitness members able to use the track. Everything else is closed today, Thursday, December 22 at 3 p.m. and will not open until after Christmas. It will reopen on Monday, December 26.
- Illumination – The Morton Arboretum
- Morton Arboretum’s “Illumination” is canceled tonight, Thursday, December 22. People who purchased tickets will get a cancellation notice and refund details automatically.
- Naper Lights
- The winter storm has forced Santa to leave Naper Lights a little earlier than he wanted. The man in red will no longer be able to meet and greet families on Friday night (12/23), as he has a tight schedule to maintain. The lights and music will remain up until after New Year’s Day.
- Naperville Trolley & Tours
- Naperville Trolley & Tours is closed tonight, Thursday, December 22, and tomorrow, December 23. The company hopes to reschedule tours for Wednesday, December 28, and Thursday, December 29. The decision regarding tours on Christmas eve (12/24) will come Friday, December 23 at 8 p.m.
- Naper Settlement
- Naper Settlement will be closed from Friday, December 23, to Monday, December 26. The public will be welcomed back on Tuesday, December 27.
- Naperville Park District
- All programs scheduled after 3 p.m. today, Thursday, December 22 through all day tomorrow, December 23, are canceled.
- Indian Prairie School District 204
- All elementary and middle school after-school programs, as well as building rentals, are canceled today, Thursday, December 22. High School practices and building rentals have to end by 4 p.m. Everything will be canceled tomorrow, Friday, December 23, and Saturday, December 24.
- North Central College Campus
- North Central has closed its campus today, Thursday, December 22, and tomorrow, Friday, December 23.
- Forest Preserve District of Dupage County
- On Friday, December 23, all of the Dupage County forest preserves and facilities will be closed. That includes; parking lots, trails, off-leash dog areas, shelters, and fishing lakes. Programs are also canceled at their headquarters and across six education centers.
- Cantigny Park
- Cantigny Park will be closed on Friday, December 23. It will reopen after Christmas on Monday, December 26.
- 18th Judicial Circuit Court
- Chief Judge Kenneth L. Popejoy has announced the closure of the 18th Judicial Circuit Court for Friday, December 23. All divisions will correspond with that, including the traffic court. Bond Court will happen at 8 a.m. on Friday, December 23, but not at 4 p.m.
If you know of any other closures in the area, send us a tip! We will continue to add to this list as we hear of any additional closures or cancellations.
Naperville News 17’s Joe Kennedy reports.