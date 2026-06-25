Car fire in attached garage in Naperville causes $150K in damage

A reported car fire in an attached garage in Naperville late Wednesday caused an estimated $150,000 in damage and left a residence uninhabitable.

‘Smoke and active fire” found in garage

The fire was reported in a 911 call just before 11:30 p.m., according to a news release by the Naperville Fire Department. When crews arrived at the scene on the 1000 block of Devonshire Court, they saw “smoke and active fire” in the attached garage of a residence.

The home’s occupants had safely exited, but two dogs and a cat were located and removed from the home by firefighters, as they were searching the premises for additional fire.

Handlines were used to extinguish the fire, with crews remaining to ensure all embers were out and that the hazard was contained.

No injuries in the fire

No one was injured in the incident. Authorities say the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

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