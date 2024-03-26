Case of measles reported in Will County

A case of measles has been reported by the Will County Health Department, which is working closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) in the investigation. Early indications show this case is related to the ongoing measles outbreak in Chicago.

How to prevent measles in Will County and beyond

The health department is collecting additional details to identify and notify anyone who could’ve been exposed to measles.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others against measles,” Muneeza Azher, Will County’s Communicable Disease Program Manager, said in a press release. “If you are not vaccinated, we strongly encourage you to get the vaccine. If you are unsure whether you’ve been vaccinated, ask your healthcare provider to find out if you need a measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.”

“If your child is 1 year old or older, and has never received the MMR vaccine, contact your child’s pediatrician to discuss how your child can get caught up with their vaccines,” said Azher.

What is measles?

Measles can cause a serious illness, especially in young children, pregnant women, and people with weak immune systems. It can cause a rash and high fever, and it’s known as a highly contagious respiratory infection. Someone with measles can spread the disease to others before they ever feel sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 9 out of 10 susceptible people (who never had measles or are unvaccinated) who are exposed to the disease will get sick.

According to the IDPH, 28 cases of measles have been reported in Illinois in 2024 and five in 2023. No cases were reported from 2020 to 2022, nine in 2019, and five in 2018. This year marks the most reported cases of measles since 2015 when there were 17.

Signs and symptoms of measles

The signs and symptoms usually appear 10 to 14 days after exposure to measles. A cough, high fever, runny nose, sore throat, red or watery eyes, and tiny white spots that appear inside the mouth on your cheek (Koplik’s spots) are among the common symptoms.

Someone who is infected with measles can spread the virus up to four days before the rash appears and even four days after the rash has been present.

