Celebrate horses at the Fall Festival at the Danada Equestrian Center

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is hosting its annual Fall Festival at Danada this weekend.

“The Fall Festival at Danada offers families a unique opportunity to celebrate horses and all things fall in beautiful natural surroundings,” said Dan Hebreard, the Forest Preserve District President in a press release.

The event will take place at the Danada Equestrian Center, at 3S507 Naperville Road in Wheaton, on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The celebration of horses

The festival will feature numerous equestrian performances that include trick riding, drill teams, carriage driving, vaulting, and equine therapy activities and demonstrations.

Some of the performers include the Danada Equestrian Center Drill Team, Stateline Hotshots Rodeo Drill Team, and Midwest Renegades Dare Devils. The full list of performers can be found on the district’s website.

Guests can also meet Danada’s own Nick the Painting Horse and purchase some of his work.

Other horse-related fun will include tours of the barn that was used by Kentucky Derby winner Lucky Debonair, along with lessons in horse care. Guests can also hop on a horse-drawn wagon for a ride around the woods.

Ashley Lewis will perform live music on Sunday during the breaks in the equestrian performances.

Adding more events for children’s entertainment

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County will also have other fun activities for kids alongside the horses.

“This year we’re especially excited that in addition to offering two full days of equestrian performances, we’ve really expanded our children’s entertainment lineup,” said Wayne Zaininger, the center’s manager in a press release.

Included in the entertainment is The Firefly Family Theatre which will be at the festival on Saturday to perform “The Harvest Moon”. The interactive show will feature original music and puppets that will immerse children in the story.

Children will also be able to decorate their own hobbyhorse that they can ride around a straw track, attend a hands-on nature exhibit, see giant bubble artistry, and enjoy interactive music from Grammy-nominated Wendy and DB who will be performing songs from their album “Into the Little Blue House”.

Other events and vendors at the Fall Festival at Danada

Guests can also see the art and photography of local artists at The Danada Nature Art and Photo Show competition that will take place at the Danada House.

There will also be booths by the Bird Conservation Network and DuPage Birding Club on both days of the event. Saturday will feature booths by the DuPage Children’s Museum and the Friends of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, who will be looking for people to help build snuffle mats for the Willowbrook Wildlife Center and collecting items from their wish list.

Food vendors on site will include Bojos, La Cocina de Maria, and Motochef.

Admission and parking for the event are free, but there will be charges for some activities, which will be cash or check only.

Photo courtesy: The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County press release

