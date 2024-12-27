Chabad Jewish Center brightens downtown Naperville with annual menorah lighting ceremony

The community gathered for a menorah lighting ceremony on Thursday, December 26 in downtown Naperville. Held in front of Nichols Library at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Webster Street, the event featured food, dancing, and the lighting of the menorah.

“It’s like an amazing, grand event where we have a public lighting of the menorah in downtown Naperville,” said Louise Campagna, a longtime participant with the Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville.

The miracle of the oil in the temple

Chanukah is a celebration of light over darkness.

“Back in the times of the temple over 2,000 years ago, there was not enough oil, it was contaminated. And there was a great miracle when they came to restore the temple, the menorah, they rekindled the menorah. And the great miracle was that it lasted for eight nights,” said Rabbi Mendy Goldstein, Director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville.

Rabbi Goldstein added that the message of Chanukah, bringing goodness and kindness into the world, is for everyone.

“We’re just extremely grateful that the community came together to share this holiday,” said Rabbi Goldstein.

Participants of the lighting ceremony also enjoyed donuts and latkes, as eating oily foods is a traditional way to celebrate the miracle of the oil in the temple.

Before the menorah lighting ceremony, the Chabad Center held a car parade, with vehicles decked out for the holiday.

A menorah for eight nights

Members of the community who wish to see a lighted menorah for the eight days of Chanukah can head to the Naperville Riverwalk, where the Naperville Park District has installed one near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Webster Street.

The Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville donated that menorah to the park district to put out on display for the community.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.