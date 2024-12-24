Check out Naperville holiday displays with The Believe House map

Christmas cheer is in the air in Naperville…and visible on many of the city’s homes, which are decked out for the holidays. Lucky for light-viewing fans, there’s an easy way to find your way to the best and the brightest.

More than 100 homes noted on Believe House map

The Believe House in Naperville has cultivated its annual map of the top displays around town. More than 100 houses are on the list this year, along with community light displays, and 16 notable homes in neighboring cities.

New this year, the map is designating musical displays with a special ornament icon, with just visual displays noted by a gingerbread man icon. Clicking on any icon will pull up the home address, a photo of the display, and any special tidbits about what to watch for.

Map comes courtesy of The Believe House owners

The map is a labor of love put together by Debbie Nilles and her husband Kevin Knoth…also known as the owners of The Believe House at 630 Vicksburg Court, which draws many viewers each year itself for its own spectacular display. The house got its name thanks to the centerpiece on the decked-out holiday lawn – a giant lit-up “Believe” sign.

More than 10 years ago, they decided to pick up the tradition of putting out a holiday lights map when the one they regularly used stopped coming out. Now each year they revisit former homes on the map to ensure displays are still going, and scout out new ones to add along the way.

Sneak peek at some of what you’ll see on the map

NCTV17 has put together a brief video taking a look at just some of the displays you can catch as you follow the map around town. Enjoy our musical montage above!

