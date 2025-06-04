Cheesy comfort at Everdine’s Grilled Cheese

“Some guys chase six-pack abs, I chase six cheese melts,” said Chris Grano, host of “Naper Bites,” as he entered Everdine’s Grilled Cheese.

Grano sat down with owner Kelly Herkert to talk about all things cheese.

The Socra-Cheez – a gyro-inspired grilled cheese

“If I were deep in thought and pondering the mysteries of the universe, and I needed something to munch on, I would get the Socra-Cheez,” said Grano.

Named for the Greek scholar Socrates, the sandwich features gyro meat, grilled onions, tomato, tzatziki sauce, havarti, and feta crumbles on Texas toast.

Eddie Mack & Cheese

Next up, Grano sampled a sandwich that combines macaroni and cheese and cheese slices on Texas Toast. Herkert explains she named it after her father.

“That’s why it’s spelled M-A-C-K, because it’s my maiden name. A lot of people would be like, that’s not how you spell it. Like, that’s how we spell it, said Herkert. “He’s been passed for 25 years, and after we named it after him when we opened, I’d have people come in and say, you know, that was a real person, right?” said Herkert.

New specials every month

Each month, a new sandwich is released. Grano tried a pot roast grilled cheese with mozzarella cheese, smoked Gouda, pot roast, grilled onions, a homemade horseradish sauce, and a side of gravy for dipping.

“Imagine this. It’s 11:30 p.m.. Grandma just made dinner a few hours ago for the whole family. But you’re still hungry. So you stumble to the kitchen, you grab some bread, you grab some cheese, and you grab grandma’s pot roast,” said Grano.

Everdine’s Grilled Cheese is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Naper Bites host: Chris Grano

Guest: Kelly Herkert, Owner – Everdine’s Grilled Cheese

Naper Bites is brought to you by Chris Grano Home Specialists