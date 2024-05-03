Chicago man arrested for allegedly selling cocaine in Naperville 

After a three-month-long investigation, Naperville Police arrested a Chicago man on felony charges for alleged cocaine sales in the Naperville area. The arrest was made in the 5600 block of Abbey Drive in Lisle, IL on May 1, 2024.

Naperville Police make an arrest

Pierre Prescott, 28, of the 8200 block of South Winchester Avenue, Chicago, is charged with three counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two Class X felonies and one Class 1 felony).

The Naperville Police wish to remind the public and the news media that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

