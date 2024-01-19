Chicago man arrested in connection with Naperville gas station burglary

A Chicago man has been arrested in connection with the overnight burglary of a Naperville gas station back in December.

Christie K. Lopez, 30, has been charged with one count each of burglary and theft, as well as two counts of criminal damage to property, according to a news release from the Naperville police department.

Burglary took place Dec. 4, 2023

Police allege that Lopez was one of two suspects who broke into a gas station on the 2800 block of Book Road on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

Officers responded to the gas station that day after getting a delayed report of the burglary.

Surveillance video showed that around 3:48 a.m., two people forced their way into the gas station, causing “significant damage to the store” as well as the ATM inside. The two stole more than $10,000 in merchandise and cash.

Second suspect still not identified

One of the suspects was later identified as Lopez, police said. He was arrested on Jan 15, 2024. The second suspect has not yet been identified.

