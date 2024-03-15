City Museum wins “battle of briefs,” besting Naperville’s most people wearing underwear on head record

A Naperville record has fallen, which may have many in town getting their knickers in a knot.

Or perhaps planning to put them on their head…for a rematch.

City Museum takes title with 355 sporting tighty whities

The City Museum of St. Louis has come from behind to lay claim to the world record of “Most People Wearing Underwear on their Head.”

The museum held the special record-breaking attempt on March 14, known as 314 Day in St. Louis, as a nod to the area code for much of that region.

355 people took part, proudly placing a pair of tighty whities atop their heads in the early afternoon, keeping them on for at least a solid one minute, then dancing to the Village People’s “YMCA.”

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. a representative from Guinness World Records who was on site declared that the crowd had in fact trounced Naperville’s previous record of 270.

Naperville’s moment of underwear honor

That former record had been set in 2012 outside of Anderson’s Bookshop. At the time it was a fitting way to welcome “Captain Underpants” author Dav Pilkey to Naperville for a book release visit.

City Museum reigns supreme in battle of the briefs

Perhaps it should be no surprise that the City Museum would have come after Naperville for this battle of the briefs. The museum is noted for being home to what it claims is the world’s largest pair of underwear…in the extra-extra-large size of about seven feet wide and six feet tall, with a sixteen-foot waistband.

It’s also currently hosting “The Science of Guinness World Records” exhibit, which takes a look at what it takes to become a record-setter. The exhibit runs through April 14.

Photo courtesy: City Museum of St. Louis

