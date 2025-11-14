City of Naperville announces new director of public works

The city of Naperville has hired a new director of public works, set to step into the role next month.

Daniel Randolph, a career engineer, was selected for the position and will start on Dec. 1, city officials announced in a press release Friday.

“We are excited to welcome Dan as our new Public Works Director,” said Naperville City Manager Doug Krieger in a statement. “With more than 20 years of experience in public works and engineering, Dan brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and a strong commitment to public service. We look forward to his contributions as he steps into this important role.”

Former Schaumburg official steps into key Naperville role

Randolph most recently served as the assistant director of engineering and public works for the village of Schaumburg. While there, he managed several capital improvement projects, including the teardown, new design, and construction of Schaumburg Village Hall. He also helped develop the public works’ strategic plan and oversaw a $45 million operating budget.

According to the press release, under his tenure, the department received the 2022 American Public Works Association’s awards for asset management and excellence in snow and ice control.

Randolph first got his start in the field as a geotechnical engineer at an engineering firm. He later served as a civil engineer for the Village of Niles and as an assistant engineer for the Village of Mount Prospect.

New leadership looks ahead

He expressed his excitement to begin a new chapter with the city of Naperville.

“I am honored to join the City of Naperville as its new Director of Public Works. Naperville and this department have an outstanding reputation for customer service, and I’m excited to work alongside the talented team of leadership and front-line workers. Together, we’ll continue to enhance the quality of life for the city,” Randolph said.

He takes over from Dick Dublinski, who retired as Naperville’s director of public works in October after more than a decade in the role and more than 25 years working for the city.

Photo Courtesy: City of Naperville