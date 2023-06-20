July 4 fireworks show to return to Naperville

The City of Naperville and Naperville Park District announced today they will once again have their Community Fireworks Show for the Fourth of July.

The show will take off at 9:30pm on Tuesday, July 4 at Frontier Sports Complex on the south side of town.

Free parking and admission

Admission and parking are both free, with options to watch from the field or a vehicle. The complex has 906 parking spaces, plus an additional 1,000 parking spaces at Neuqua Valley High School at 2360 95th Street. Residents in nearby neighborhoods can catch the show from the comfort of their own backyard.

Fireworks Safety

The Naperville Fire Department strongly recommends seeing a safe fireworks show like this one, operated by professionals, versus attempting to light your own. Many fireworks are not only illegal but very dangerous. In fact, the department sees thousands of accidental injuries each summer due to amateur firework displays, including the use of sparklers.

For those who live within close proximity to the show, the Naperville Area Humane Society has some tips for easing your pets anxiety that can often be triggered by the loud bangs of fireworks.

