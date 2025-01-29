City of Naperville holds open house for road improvement plan

The city invited Naperville residents to an open house at the Municipal Center Tuesday night to discuss updates to its Road Improvement Plan with city staff. The plan lists projects to improve traffic flow and safety for city-owned streets and intersections but hasn’t been updated since 2007.

“We know from a 2023 community survey that our residents find that traffic flow on our major roadways is a concern,” said Deputy Engineer Andy Hynes.

Who is updating the Road Improvement plan?

The city’s Transportation Engineering and Development (TED) department with the help of contractor Kimley-Horn is updating that plan with future roadway needs, taking input from residents.

“The city has been very good about offering the public the opportunity to speak,” said Naperville resident of 30 years Bill Smith. “With an open house, it’s easy to speak with the people involved in it.”

In addition to the open house, the city has an interactive map on its website where residents can leave comments on roads they find troubling from now until February 14.

Next steps

City engineers will take the public feedback, plus data from its various road analyses, and present their findings to the Transportation Advisory Board (TAB) in the spring.

“I would invite all citizens to follow this project. Please come and make your voice heard,” said Smith.

Once a plan is made, it will be presented to the City Council for final approval.

This is a follow-up to our original story.

