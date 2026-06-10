City of Naperville responding to storm damage

The city of Naperville is working to clear roadways of debris and restore power to residents following a severe thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon.

City officials reportedly received several reports of fallen tree limbs and power outages, primarily in north and east Naperville, according to Linda LaCloche, communications manager for the city of Naperville

Public works and electric crews addressing storm damage

Public works crews are currently responding to the storm damage, focusing on clearing roadways first before driveways, while electric crews are also working to restore power to roughly 3,000 customers, residential and commercial, LaCloche said.

Those who need to report downed trees and debris are asked to call (630) 420-6060.

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