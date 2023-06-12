City of Naperville to conduct smoke testing of sewer system starting late June

Naperville residents seeing smoke rising out of the ground from the end of June through late September need not be alarmed.

Smoke testing of sanitary sewer lines

The City of Naperville will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system to find any leaks or spots where stormwater might sneak in, beginning on June 26.

The testing will place in neighborhoods to the south of 75th Street. Crews will push smoke combined with air into the sewer lines. If there are any leaks or defects within the system, smoke will come out of the ground.

Smoke is harmless, non-toxic

Though the smoke is not toxic or a fire hazard, the city does recommend that those with breathing issues take precautions, such as leaving the area, during testing periods. The smoke will dissipate quickly and leave no residue.

Smoke will not enter any buildings unless “there is defective plumbing or dried-up drain traps,” according to city officials. Some smoke will, however, come out of the sewer vent stack on a building’s roof while testing is underway.

The city will notify those in areas where testing is to be conducted with door hanger cards. There will also be signs posted at intersections near test sites. The city has an online map where residents can check which areas will be undergoing testing.

What is the benefit of smoke testing?

Besides finding defects in the lines, smoke testing can also locate roof drains, patio drains and footing drains that are connected into the system. And running a test of the system can help prevent any large backups which are both inconvenient, and expensive to fix.

The testing is expected to be complete by the end of September.

photo credit: City of Naperville

