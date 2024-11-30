College of DuPage arcade exhibit features 16 playable Midway games

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art (CCMA) at the College of DuPage is changing the game with a new arcade-themed exhibit: “INSERT COIN: Inside Midway’s Arcade Revolution.”

“This is an exhibit about the growth, success, and end of the video game company Midway Games, who was a leader in arcade games and created some of the most iconic video games of the late 20th century in the ‘80s and ‘90s,” said Justin Witte, curator at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art.

What does “INSERT COIN: Inside Midway’s Arcade Revolution” feature?

The exhibition is inspired by and gets its name from a documentary by former Midway Games employee Joshua Tsui.

It features a timeline showing the rich history of the Chicago-based company, from the rise of Williams Electronics and Bally Midway in the 1970s to their merger as Midway Games in 1988, and the arcade renaissance of the 1990s.

“It’s set up in a way similar to that film, talking about the different periods of history of that company, and we couldn’t tell that story without having the games that they talked about. So the show has 16 playable video games, both arcade games and home games, that visitors can come play. They can play as much as they want,” said Witte.

Choices include “Ms. Pac-Man,” “Mortal Kombat,” “NBA Jam,” and “Cruis’n USA.” On display are also memorabilia, photographs, drawings, and TVs showing the “Insert Coin” documentary.

The exhibit was created in collaboration with Tsui, the CCMA, and owner of Chicago Gamespace Jonathan Kinkley.

“Jonathan actually approached me about the idea of having this exhibit and working with Josh. I was interested in the idea of doing something that might relate to a different segment of our audience here in DuPage County and at the College of DuPage. Something that might attract someone who’s into games, but never really thought about the larger artistic or cultural aspects of them,” said Witte.

Reminiscing about old games

Though Midway Games shut down in 2009, some titles live on under new developers, while others live on in cherished memories.

“It’s a great way, especially now that we’re entering the winter months to spend some time maybe reminiscing on old games and learn this fascinating story,” said Witte.

Visitors can level up at “INSERT COIN: Inside Midway’s Arcade Revolution” from now through Feb. 16, 2025. A special documentary screening and panel discussion featuring several former Midway Games developers will be held at the college in January. More information and tickets can be found on the CCMA website.

