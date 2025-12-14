College of DuPage football wins fifth national championship in a row

The College of DuPage football team made history last weekend, as it clinched its fifth consecutive NJCAA Division III championship title, with a win over North Dakota State College of Sciences in the Red Grange Bowl.

“They’ve won their fifth national championship in a row, which, in all levels of intercollegiate football, ties North Dakota State for the most. A side note is that North Dakota State’s five-in-a-row was under multiple coaching staffs, where Coach Rahn has won all five here. So it’s a testament to what Coach Rahn and his staff and his student athletes have done over the last five years,” said Rich Dawkins, Assistant Director of Athletics for Internal Operations at College of DuPage.

A program built to give local athletes opportunities to shine

The Chaparrals’ 36-13 win under the leadership of head coach Matthew Rahn also served as a landmark achievement for the school, marking the 50th national championship for COD.

The college’s football program provides a chance for local players to continue their competitive athletic careers, while potentially opening a door to opportunities at an even higher level. Multiple players from Naperville high schools have been a part of the recent title run with the Chapparals.

“We really seek out guys that need this opportunity, want this opportunity, that are under-recruited, did well academically, did everything they’re supposed to, but maybe need 10 to 15 more pounds in recruiting, maybe need better film against better competition, whatever it may be. And we wanted to create a program that caters to those kids and becomes a stepping stone… And we’re really changing lives here because of that, and operating differently than any other junior college in the country. The stats and the awards and accolades are proving that we’re doing it the right way here,” said College of DuPage football head coach Matthew Rahn.

That approach has spelled success for the Chaparrals, who have strong hopes for the future and more national championships in multiple sports. The school has racked up NJCAA titles in men’s and women’s cross country, track and field, tennis, and women’s volleyball over the past twenty years, with this latest football win being especially sweet.

College of DuPage football wins its fifth national championship in a row, 50th Title for the school

“It’s our 50th one overall since 1967. But I think the bigger number is, it’s our 18th overall in the last four and a half years. So we’ve got the right people in place at the administrative level, coaching student athletes. You know, you see those athletes celebrate on the field on Saturday. You want that for all your student athletes,” said Dawkins.

Coach Rahn says the recruitment process for next year has already begun, with the hope of a sixth straight championship to come, and another rewarding end to the season.

“All I think about is the smiles on our guys’ faces. So seeing their smiles at the end of the year on their faces when we reached the pinnacle like that. That’s my intrinsic moment. That’s what makes me happy and why I really enjoy doing this,” said Rahn.

For Naperville News 17, I’m Ryan Skryd.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!