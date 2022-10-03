College of DuPage To Hold College Fair October 11

College of DuPage will hold a College Fair on Tuesday, October 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the college’s Physical Education Center Arena.

More Than 200 College Reps On Hand

The annual event gives students and their parents a chance to gather more information on prospective colleges. More than 200 college representatives will be on hand to discuss admissions and transfer processes to different schools. There will also be two financial aid presentations during the event: one at 6:15 p.m., and another at 7:15 p.m. Both will be held in PE Center Room 13.

Register on Strive Scan

Students are encouraged to register through Strive Scan to help them find institutions that best match their interests and get connected to admissions officers.

Additional College Fair Info

The free event is open to all. The Physical Education Center Arena is on the college’s Glen Ellyn campus at 425 Fawell Blvd. More information is available on the College of DuPage website.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

