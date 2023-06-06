Colors and creatures fill skies at Naperville’s 16th annual Kite Fly

On Sunday, the skies were filled with colors and creatures at Naperville’s 16th annual Kite Fly held at Frontier Sports Complex.

The free event was co-hosted by the Naperville Park District and local nonprofit KidsMatter, presented by The Branch-Naperville Moms.

Kites of all sizes and shapes at Kite Fly

The public was invited to bring or buy their own kites to sail above the skies. But there were some professionals from Chicago Kite on hand as well, bringing giant kites to wow the crowds

“The octopus is 82 feet. The gecko was 100 feet. The teddy bear was 50 feet,” said David Zavell, owner of Chicago Kite.

The group helped get the Kite Fly off the ground years ago.

“It started off very small on the other side of this park, and we did it two years, and then we moved it on to this side, and it’s grown,” said Zavell.

More than just kites

But the event had more than just kites. Food trucks from Go Doggy Go, John’s Rib House, Boom Box Burgers, Ben and Jerry’s and Kona Ice were also on hand.

Some family fun was offered by KidsMatter, which provided Games Around the World. And entertainment for the day also included performances by acoustic guitarist Andrew Huber and children’s music group Scribble Monster.

Appearing at the event for their 10th year was the Neuqua Valley High School Steel Drum Ensemble, with the Metea Valley High School Steel Drum Ensemble taking a turn on stage as well.

Family fun day

Zavell encourages the public to keep supporting the annual event.

“Come out every year. That’s what it’s for: family fun,” said Zavell

