KidsMatter Programs Nurture the Whole Child

KidsMatter works collaboratively with organizations and resources throughout the community, including mental health professionals, schools, public safety agencies, faith-based communities, and local businesses. Their support and services impact roughly 50,000 youth throughout Will and DuPage counties. As a prevention-based organization that focuses on the overall social, emotional, and academic well-being of kids, KidsMatter provides programs and events focused on empowering youth and families with the tools to effectively manage the negative stressors of everyday life. With a mission to “Build resilient kids who say “no” to destructive choices and “yes” to endless possibilities, all that they do in the community points back to this mission.

KidsMatter Community Job Fair

KidsMatter and the Naperville Park District have teamed up to present their annual Community Job Fair on Saturday, January 7th from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at Fort Hill Activity Center.

Attendees will learn about a variety of career opportunities and have access to over 50 area businesses looking to hire for summer, seasonal, year-round, or part-time employment. Mock interviews, resume assistance, and opportunities to talk about financial literacy will be offered. Preregistration is not required to attend.

The event is free and open to all area job seekers 15 and up to senior adults).

For more information on KidsMatter and all their upcoming events and programs (including the KidsMatter Community Job Fair) check out their website.

Spotlight Guests

Nina Menis, CEO and Executive Director

Sherilyn Hebel, Director of Programs

