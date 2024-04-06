Colors fly at Naperville’s Holi Festival

Colors and excitement filled the air at the Naperville Riverwalk as people gathered to celebrate the Indian color celebration known as Holi.

“It’s all about the colors, and it’s a spring festival, so basically, the purpose of this festival is to celebrate the new spring season, so people can come out and then play with their neighbors, their friends, and their family,” said Simply Vedic Secretary Sarita Sharma.

Holi – the festival of colors

This is the 14th year Simply Vedic has hosted the festival of colors and people of all ages enjoyed an opportunity to toss their worries to the wind and welcome the positive energy of the season.

“The biggest part of what they get out of here, even us as an organization, is people getting so happy. That’s the best part of this festival. If you go around, you will see people smiling, talking to each other even if they don’t know each other, like people go home with happy faces,” said Sharma.

Colors fly along the Naperville Riverwalk

Festival goers could also grab food, catch live music, and enjoy a colorful Saturday afternoon.

It doesn’t really matter where you come from. All like black, brown, yellow, green. Everybody is happy here, so that’s the whole purpose,” said Sharma.

