Come Meet Santa Claus At His Naperville Workshop

From now until December 22, families have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus at Naperville’s Santa’s Workshop. For some, due to previous COVID-19 restrictions, this holiday season marks the first time their kids can meet the big man himself.

What Has Changed In Recent Years?

The North Pole has collaborated with the Naperville Park District in years past, housing Santa’s Workshop in the Naperville Riverwalk Cafe since 2020. But This time around kids can get a more personal greeting.

“This is technically the third year in this facility, but every year it’s been different so far,” said Naperville Park District Special Events and Volunteer Manager, Becca Krzyszkowski. “So this year’s the first year there are no COVID restrictions in place, so the kids can actually sit on Santa’s lap this year. Last year, there was a barrier in front of Santa, so all the kids were behind Plexiglas and had to wear masks.”

What To Do In Santa’s Workshop

Each family gets a couple of minutes with Santa alone, to allow kids to share their wish lists and ask the man in red some questions. High fives, hugs, and a couple of classic Christmas stories can be shared as well. Being back in person makes all the difference.

“There’s a lot more foot traffic, a lot more activities, and excitement,” said Krzyszkowski. “They can come inside and actually look at the present wall. And on the other side of that wall, it’s actually Santa’s workshop with his desk with a naughty and nice list. So they can actually come inside and take a look at everything, It’s a little more special.”

Sign-Up To Meet Santa Claus

Naperville’s Santa’s Workshop is open weekdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Advanced registration through the Naperville Park District is required.

Naperville News 17’s Joe Kennedy Reports.