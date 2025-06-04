Community returns to Naperville 203 meeting for transgender athlete debate

Over 60 people attended Monday’s Naperville School District 203 board meeting to continue the debate over whether transgender athletes should be allowed to participate on teams that align with their gender identity, rather than their sex assigned at birth.

The conversation began at the May 19 board meeting after a transgender Jefferson Junior High School student won at a girls’ track meet on May 14, prompting a Title IX Complaint from the organization Awake Illinois.

Awake Illinois is a Naperville-based group launched by parents and citizens in 2021. Its website states its advocacy “is waking up Illinoisans each day while empowering citizens to elevate their voices on topics of education, equality, legislation, civic involvement, and social welfare causes.”

Speakers argue against transgender athletes participating on teams different from their sex assigned at birth

During public comment at Monday’s meeting, several community members who oppose transgender athletes participating on teams different from their sex assigned at birth argued that it makes competitions unfair.

“In 2024, in the 100-meter dash, my daughter ranked 1,048th in the state, approximately top 15%. With the same timing in the boys’ ranking, she would rank 6,990, a difference close to 6,000 places. One boy running against girls does not only displace the five girls he ran against, he literally displaces thousands of girls,” said Kathy Aabram, mother of a Naperville Central student.

“It’s bad for the girls, when we talk about sports, whose only chance to win in many cases is just destroyed, and for what? To take that away from her? What about her rights? She has rights too,” said Laura Hois, co-chair of the Downers Grove chapter of Awake Illinois.

Others commented about safety concerns for student athletes.

“In some sports, it’s a matter of physical safety for the girls. When someone gets seriously hurt, it’ll be a massive legal liability to the school district, and it would happen in direct violation of the federal law of Title IX,” said Mike Aabram, a resident of Naperville.

Some speakers said their stance is not about being hateful towards the transgender community, but about protecting the rights of the girls.

“This isn’t bullying, this isn’t harassment, this isn’t transphobic. What this is, is undermining every effort by women and saying it’s okay and saying it’s fair. Yes, transgender people deserve rights, 100%. Every human life deserves rights. But where is the line drawn?” said Lily Flavin, a sophomore at Naperville North.

Speakers argue in favor of transgender athletes participating on teams that align with their gender identity

Speakers who support transgender athletes participating on teams that align with their gender identity offered counterpoints to some of the arguments from the opposing side.

“What is fairness in sports? What if another kid is older, or bigger, or heavier, or lighter? Excluding girls who are trans hurts all girls. Exclusion invites gender policing that could subject any girl to invasive tests or accusations of being too masculine or too good at her sport, or that to be a real girl. Trans athletes and cisgender athletes all vary in ability, as do we all,” said Tim Rhodes, a Christian pastor and district member.

Others defended transgender athletes, saying their intentions are simply to play sports and be themselves.

“Sports participation is related to higher levels of self-esteem, lower rates of depression, and greater school belonging. When students cannot be comfortable [being] themselves at school or anywhere for that fact, they cannot develop and learn like other students,” said Shannon Lane, a Naperville resident.

Several speakers said the topic is worth discussing, but criticized Awake Illinois’s method of initiating the conversation. The group shared video and images online of the Jefferson Junior High student at the Naper Prairie Conference track meet.

“There are no easy answers, no matter what some people might think. Hormones and chromosomes are not so cut-and-dry. Being open to all the free information out there on the subject is really helpful. As many people have already said, the biggest issue is grown adults having no problem attacking children and sharing their picture and videos, and personal information,” said resident Colleen Myerscough.

“Let’s be clear, there are good-faith arguments to be had about integrating trans athletes into sports. But this wasn’t a discussion. This was a smear campaign, a lynching, a coordinated effort to shame and endanger a teenager,” said speaker Peter Rivera.

Awake Illinois’ president speaks during public comment

Shannon Adcock, president and founder of Awake Illinois, did not comment on the accusations but said she will continue standing up for the cause.

“I am going to be firmly planted in my role to advocate for all children. It’s that simple. It doesn’t matter how many lies are spewed, how many terrible, cruel, horrible, hateful things are said. We’re going to win this for all of these children,” said Adcock.

The board did not comment on the topic at Monday’s meeting.

