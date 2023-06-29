Congregation Beth Shalom in Naperville introduces first new rabbi in 15 years

Congregation Beth Shalom in Naperville announced it has a new rabbi leading the congregation for the first time in 15 years.

Introducing the new Rabbi

Rabbi David Eber joins the 250 Jewish families in the community, officially beginning his role on July 1. Rabbi David previously served the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation (JRC) in Evanston, Illinois as their assistant rabbi for education.

“Congregation Beth Shalom strives to be an example of a real-world, forward-thinking, and deeply rooted Jewish community,” said Rabbi David, who prefers to be called by his first name. “I am thrilled to lend my voice as a leader in the congregation and in the broader Naperville community.”

Outgoing Rabbi speaks of fulfilling tenure

He’s fulfilling the role left behind by Rabbi Marc Rudolph, who is retiring from Congregation Beth Shalom after 15 years. Rabbi Rudolph moved to Naperville from Massachusetts to become Congregation Beth Shalom’s Rabbi in 2008.

“I saw a vibrant and interesting Jewish community in the western suburbs and I was not disappointed,” said Rabbi Rudolph. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve this community. It’s been a very rewarding 15 years for me. I’ve grown a great deal and I hope that the community has grown as well.”

While Rabbi Rudolph is leaving the pulpit and stepping down as Congregation Beth Shalom’s rabbi, he plans to stay involved as a Jewish rabbi in general.

“I look forward to continuing to write, to teach and to serve the Jewish community in whatever way I could,” he said.

Looking forward to the future

As for Rabbi David, he’s looking forward to beginning his next chapter.

“I am excited to partner with and get to know the amazing members of Congregation Beth Shalom,” he said. ““I want us to continue to build together a space where we live out our Jewish values in the modern world, and create opportunities to connect with the Jewish community in the western suburbs.”

According to Mike Rabin, the congregation’s president, Rabbi David Eber was selected after an extensive nationwide search.

“The Jewish world is changing and Rabbi David brings a fresh perspective,” said Rabin. “We look forward to the new directions Rabbi David will take our synagogue, our religious school, our services in addition to building relationships with our members and the community.”

Photo Courtesy of Congregation Beth Shalom

