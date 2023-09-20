Constitution Week celebrated in Naperville by Fort Payne DAR

Members of the Fort Payne Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution sounded the school bell at Naper Elementary School in Naperville on Monday, September 18, to mark Bells Across America for Constitution Week, a celebration of the supreme law of the United States.

Annual celebration of Constitution’s signing

The week is noted from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23 annually, with its first day the anniversary of the day the Constitution was signed.

“Daughters of the American Revolution initiated Constitution Week in 1955. And in 1956, President Eisenhower placed it into public law. So we celebrate this every year,” said Jill Brewer, chapter regent for the Fort Payne DAR Chapter.

Mayor issues proclamation for Constitution Week

At the Naperville Municipal Center, Mayor Scott Wehrli issued an official proclamation for the week from the City of Naperville.

“I, Scott Wehrli, mayor of the City of Naperville, do hereby proclaim September 17th through September 23rd, 2023, as Constitution Week in the city of Naperville,” declared Wehrli.

Members of the DAR showed their appreciation, presenting both the mayor and the principal of Naper Elementary, Tracy Dvorchak, with a special Braille flag.

“It’s textured with the stars and stripes. And then in Braille, the writing is the Pledge of Allegiance,” said Brewer.

Living document which guides our country

The week is important, the DAR says, to honor the living document that has guided our country since it was signed in Philadelphia back in 1787.

“The U.S. Constitution is what gives us our freedoms. And we need to celebrate that and preserve the Constitution. And we would like to educate everyone on the Constitution, have them read it for themselves and know their their rights and their freedoms come from this document,” Brewer said.

Special displays at the library and a patriotic tribute in music at the Millennium Carillon Sunday were also part of the week’s celebration, to help remember those basic rights, bestowed more than 230 years ago.

