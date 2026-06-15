Construction underway on North Central College Riverwalk Park

Last month, construction began on the new North Central College Riverwalk Park at Washington Street and Aurora Avenue, set to be finished by October 30.

New park extends Riverwalk

The new park will extend the Riverwalk up to Washington.

“There’ll be a few plaza areas, as well as some extensive landscaping. And North Central College, it is their property, so they’re going to be adding an arched sign that’s kind of a gateway to their campus,” said Andy Haynes, deputy director of TED and city engineer.

Baumgartner Construction bid for project

The city found a construction partner for the project last month.

“We got five bids on the project, which is great. It’s unusual to get that many. The low bid was Baumgartner Construction at just over $2 million, which is about half a million dollars under our budget,” Hynes said.

The bid was submitted for $2,049,192.32 plus a 3% contingency. The Naperville City Council approved the bid at a meeting on May 19, with construction starting soon after on May 27.

Baumgartner also constructed the Eagle Street Gateway project.

Funded by state, city, college

The project is partly funded by a state grant of just over $1 million that the city was awarded for the park in 2014.

“The project was delayed, mostly due to the construction of the Washington Street Bridge,” Hynes said. “So out of the $2 million, about half of it will be covered by the state grant, and the other part will be covered by local funds from the city of Naperville.”

North Central will pay for the gateway arch and some additional historical plaques about the college in the plazas.

Part of Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan

Following the park’s completion, the city will begin construction on the South Gateway project. That will extend the Riverwalk from Hillside Road to Martin Avenue and provide access to Endeavor Health Edward Hospital.

Both projects are part of the Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan, improving access points along the river.

“This is great to have an extension of the Riverwalk that’ll provide more continuity,” Hynes said.

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