Convicted felon accused of bringing loaded gun to Naperville Lucky Strike lot

A convicted felon accused of bringing a loaded gun to a Naperville bowling alley parking lot will remain in jail while awaiting trial, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Chicago resident Asante Glover, 35, appeared in court Monday morning. He is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon – prior conviction.

Gun allegedly found in bowling alley parking lot in Naperville

Naperville police officers say they were on patrol just after 9 p.m. on Nov. 28 outside Lucky Strike Naperville, at 1515 Aurora Avenue, when they saw a silver handgun sticking out from under the driver’s seat of a black Mercedes SUV.

The officers waited about two hours, then saw Glover leaving the bowling alley and walking to the vehicle, where he got into the driver’s seat.

Police said they spoke with Glover, and when he stepped outside the vehicle, they allegedly found a loaded Glock 45 handgun with one bullet inside the chamber, and a fully loaded magazine with about ten extra rounds, inside the car. They arrested Glover.

Public safety concerns

“What I find particularly disturbing in this case is the allegation that Mr. Glover was in possession of a loaded firearm at a family-friendly recreation facility during an extremely busy holiday weekend,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres echoed the same sentiment, saying, “Illegally bringing firearms into our community will not be tolerated. Our officers remain steadfast in their responsibility to protect the public and to remove individuals suspected of criminal activity from our streets.”

Glover is due back in court on December 18.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!