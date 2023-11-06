Convicted felon on parole accused of robbing two local banks at gunpoint

A convicted felon on parole was denied pre-trial release for his alleged role in the armed robbery of two local BMO Harris banks in July.

According to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Kenneth Eggleston, 30, is one of several suspects in the case. The Chicago man faces the following charges:

Two counts of armed violence

Two counts of armed robbery with a firearm

One count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm

Two counts of financial institution robbery

Two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle

One count of possession of a firearm by a felon

Four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

BMO Harris Bank robberies in July

On July 19 at about 9:30 a.m., two armed men robbed the BMO Harris Bank at 320 W. Diehl Rd. in Naperville. Authorities say they forced bank employees to open the vault at gunpoint.

Approximately $95,000 was taken from the vault. Officials say the suspects fled in a stolen red Infinity Q50.

On July 21, a similar incident occurred at the BMO Harris Bank at 1355 W. Lake St. in Addison. Just after 9 a.m., two armed men jumped over the counter and forced employees to put money from the drawers into a garbage bag and open the vault. Authorities say they took about $172,000 before fleeing the scene.

No bank employees or customers were hurt in either incident.

Officials say two people approached the BMO Harris in Woodridge on the morning of July 28 and told guards to open the door. They did not comply. The door glass was then shattered, but the suspects did not enter, instead fleeing the area.

Soon after, a Burr Ridge police officer saw the suspected red Infinity Q50 speeding on I-294 near I-55. A Chicago police helicopter tracked the vehicle back to Chicago where officials found Eggleston, allegedly standing in front of the car, holding a backpack.

Authorities say he attempted to flee from police but was apprehended and eventually released after questioning. Further investigation found Eggleston as a suspect in the case, and on Nov. 3, he was taken into custody in Chicago on a previously issued arrest warrant.

Eggleston was a convicted felon on parole for a weapons offense and had two active arrest warrants in Cook County for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and for aggravated fleeing and eluding of a police officer.

“Violent gun crimes, as alleged in this case, will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force and effect of the law,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin in the news release. “We are all very grateful that no employees or customers at the banks were physically harmed during these alleged robberies. The apprehension of the first of several individuals who allegedly committed these crimes sends the message that we will use all tools available to us, including assistance from the federal government and air support if necessary to hold accountable anyone suspected of this type of behavior.”

The “bundled bandits”

In August, the FBI offered a $20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the two men involved in the robberies in Naperville and Addison, and separate incidents in Frankfort, Matteson, and Bolingbrook.

FBI officials labeled the alleged robbers the “bundled bandits.”

“This was a tremendous and lengthy investigation involving several agencies and our partners at the FBI,” said Addison Deputy Chief of Police Roy Selvik.

Eggeleston’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 13.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney

