Convicted felon on parole arrested in Naperville for possession of automatic weapon

A convicted felon from Glendale Heights was arrested in Naperville this week, accused of possession of an automatic weapon.

Multiple charges, including possession of loaded machine gun

Devon Redmond, 25, was charged with one count of possession of a loaded machine gun, one count of armed violence, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, according to a joint news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Naperville Chief of Police.

Redmond is currently on parole for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Offender arrested during surveillance on Tuesday night

This latest arrest took place on Tuesday, June 11. Authorities say that shortly after 8 p.m., officers set up surveillance on a white 2014 Nissan Altima registered to Redmond, as he is wanted on a number of no-bond arrest warrants out of DeKalb County.

According to police, they saw Redmond exit a Naperville residence and head to his car, while carrying a handbag. Redmond allegedly put the bag in the back of the car behind the driver’s seat, then got into the vehicle.

At that time, officers pinned the car in. Redmond allegedly fled on foot, but was apprehended and arrested by police.

Authorities say Redmond had automatic weapon in car

Authorities say when they searched Redmond’s car, they discovered within the handbag a fully loaded Glock 23 which had been modified to become an automatic weapon. It had an extended magazine and one bullet in the chamber.

Also discovered during the search were numerous pills believed to be Xanax, officials said.

Pre-trial release denied

Redmond appeared in court Wednesday, where a judge denied him pre-trial release.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin noted this was one of several gun-related arrests made by Naperville police within the past week.

“Within one week, the Naperville Police Department’s exceptional efforts have resulted in the removal of four dangerous firearms from those who are not legally allowed to possess them,” Berlin said. “What I find particularly disturbing in this case is the fact that the defendant, a convicted felon currently on parole with multiple active warrants out for his arrest, was allegedly in possession of a machine gun.”

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres praised the work of his officers.

“Yesterday’s arrest is a testament to the diligent and proactive work of our police officers, who work tirelessly to protect our community,” Arres said. “The fact this individual was on parole makes this arrest even more serious. We have an unwavering commitment to safeguard our neighborhoods from criminal activities and have zero tolerance for illegal activity.”

Redmond’s next court date is July 8.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!