Convicted felon with loaded gun arrested outside Naperville Topgolf, say authorities

The arrest of a convicted felon from Cook County outside Naperville’s Topgolf in the early hours of Sunday is the latest in a string of more than twenty gun-related arrests outside that business since last August.

Dolton resident latest to be arrested for gun-related crime outside Topgolf

Dolton resident Courtney Bennett, 36, has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, resisting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, possession of cannabis, and transportation of possession of open alcohol by a driver, according to a joint news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and the Naperville Police Department.

Bennett appeared in a DuPage County Court this morning where he was denied pre-trial release.

What caused the arrest?

According to authorities, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, August 18, Naperville police officers reportedly saw Bennett drive into the Topgolf parking lot with an unidentified female passenger in a white Alfa Romeo, with a gun in clear sight in the center console of the car. Officers said they could also see open cans of an alcoholic beverage -spiked Minute Maid – inside.

Police kept watch on the car until Bennet allegedly returned by himself and started it, authorities said, at which point officers pinned the car in. Bennett allegedly then exited the car and tried tossing his keys to nearby family members, but was unsuccessful.

Bennet was then arrested. Authorities said that Bennett allegedly tried pulling away from officers as they were trying to handcuff him. He also allegedly had in his possession more than ten grams but less than thirty grams of a substance containing cannabis, and a fully-loaded .40 caliber handgun, containing a fifteen-round magazine.

Authorities discovered Bennett had a criminal record, which includes three unlawful use of a weapon convictions.

Suspect could face up to thirty years for crime if convicted

“With multiple felony weapons convictions, Mr. Bennett is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm,” Berlin said. “The allegations that he was in possession of a loaded weapon at a family-friendly recreation facility are extremely troubling and, in consideration of his past criminal history, if he is found guilty of today’s charges, Mr. Bennett will find himself facing up to thirty years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.”

Both Berlin and Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres praised officers for their work on the case.

“The safety of Naperville’s residents and visitors is a top priority for this department, and nothing compromises their safety more than firearms in the possession of those who are not legally allowed to have them,” Arres said. “For this reason, we will continue to be proactive throughout the city and arrest individuals who are found to be illegally in possession of firearms.”

Bennett is scheduled to next appear in court on Sept. 16.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney, Naperville Police Department

