Cooking fire causes $100K in damage at Naperville apartments

A fire at a Naperville apartment complex Monday morning left four units uninhabitable.

At 9:56 a.m. on June 30, Naperville’s Emergency Communications Center received a report of a stove fire at an apartment on the 1600 block of Country Lakes Drive, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Naperville police were the first to arrive on the scene at 10 a.m., where they encountered heavy smoke coming from a second-floor unit.

Fire at the apartments on Country Lakes Drive

Officers began evacuating residents from the affected building and attempted to extinguish the flames with fire extinguishers, but were forced back by the heavy smoke. Two officers were evaluated for smoke inhalation but did not require hospitalization.

Additional support from the fire department arrived shortly after Firefighters conducted a full scene assessment and quickly found the source of the fire in a second-floor unit, deploying a hose line directly to the source. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes of their arrival.

Crews remained on site for another 90 minutes to assist with overhaul operations and support building maintenance. The Naperville Fire Department was assisted by Naperville police and the city’s Transportation and Engineering Department.

Fire started from cooking

The fire was determined to have started from cooking. Damage is estimated at $100,000, and four units, including the one where the fire originated, have been deemed uninhabitable.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!