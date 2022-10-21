Costumed Canines At Two Bostons Pet Parade in Naperville

There was reason to “paws” in downtown Naperville on Thursday as pooches and their owners took to the streets for the Two Bostons Trick or Treat Pet Parade.

Trick-or-Treat Pet Parade

Costumed canines decked out as skunks, pigs, and even kangaroos showed off their Halloween finery, while stretching their legs around town. En route, they also picked up some treats of their own, handed out by local businesses.

Many owners got in on the action as well, matching their pups or getting in on the theme. Perhaps the most aptly costumed pup of the night was a dog dressed as a taco, who just happened to be named Belle.

A Sight For The Puparazzi

Part of the fun was a chance for the “puparazzi” to capture the moment at one of the pre-set photo backdrops. And there were also some top dogs in the end, with various costume contest honors going to a pair of chia pets, a burger, some buzz-worthy bees, a construction crew, an Encanto inspired group, and a Jurassic Bark…err…make that Park entry.

The pet parade is an annual event held by Two Bostons.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

