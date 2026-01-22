Cozy act of kindness wraps Naperville statues in winter warmth

A simple act of kindness brought a heartwarming surprise on a cold winter day. A number of statues in downtown Naperville were seen this week sporting a new fashion accessory – colorful, handmade scarves.

Handmade notes invite neighbors to lend – or receive – a helping hand

Each scarf included a small handwritten note spreading a message of generosity for anyone who happened to pass by, reading, “Hello neighbor, please take if you need and leave if you don’t. Spread kindness.”

The scarves appeared on statues that are part of the city’s Century Walk, an initiative featuring murals, mosaics, sculptures and other types of public art throughout downtown Naperville. The bright knits stood out against a dreary winter landscape and come during the coldest week so far this season, with temperatures forecast to dip below zero.

Warming hearts on social media

While the creator of the scarves remains anonymous, the gesture resonated with many on social media, as someone who stumbled upon the scarves shared photos of them in the Neighborly Naperville Facebook group.

“You have a beautiful kind heart and I hope your light never dims,” said one comment.

“Oh, that is one of the sweetest things I have ever seen,” said another.

