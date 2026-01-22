Extreme cold warning prompts e-learning, safety precautions throughout Naperville

With dangerously cold weather heading to the Naperville area, city and school officials are on alert and taking precautions to make sure residents stay safe.

Extreme cold warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold warning starting at 3 a.m. Friday and lasting until noon that day.

Wind chills of down to 35 degrees below zero are possible. Weather officials warn that under those conditions, frostbite can develop within 10 minutes.

Those who are heading outside should wear multiple layers and protective clothing like a hat, face mask, and gloves.

The high temperature on Friday will be a chilly -2 degrees. That will rise slightly on Saturday, but with a high of just 10 degrees. High temps will be in the teens both Saturday and Sunday.

Some snow in the mix

Some snow will be added into the weather mix in the coming days as well, with a chance for flurries today between noon and 3 p.m., then potentially shifting to snow showers. Snow may return on Saturday, with a 30% chance after noon, but more likely after midnight heading into Sunday, which also has snow in the forecast that day.

E-learning days for Districts 203 and 204

The extreme cold in the forecast has prompted both Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 to shift to e-learning days for students on Friday.

School officials noted the decision was made with student and staff safety in mind.

IPSD 204 has also canceled all before-school activities and athletics, noting the status of after-school activities would be announced by school principals. However, after school athletic events will continue as planned.

District 203 noted that decisions on its high school activities and athletics would be relayed by 2 p.m. on Friday, at the latest.

Cold weather precautions for drivers

Drivers should make sure they have at least a half a tank of gas in their car while it’s parked to keep it from freezing. Proper winter maintenance of cars is also advised, including checking belts, hoses, batteries, and tire treads.

Having an emergency kit in the car is also important, officials say, stocked up with items like jumper cables, blanket, flares, a spare tire, warm clothes, and a first aid kit.

Protecting pipes during the cold

Residents should also protect their pipes by wrapping them or leaving a faucet dripping. The American Red Cross also recommends opening up bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors under sinks to help warm air circulate around plumbing.

They also advise that anyone with water supply lines in their garage keep their garage doors closed.

Those who may be leaving town during the cold stretch are advised to leave their heat set to at least 55 degrees.

City officials say if pipes do freeze, to use caution when trying to thaw them, avoiding the use of any open flame devices. They say an electric hair dryer, or towels soaked in hot water and then wrapped around the pipes are the safest ways to go. If those attempts don’t work, call a plumber.

If pipes were to burst, officials say to turn off your water at the main shut-off valve.

Cold weather resources and reminders for residents

The city of Naperville has a cold weather resource page with a list of warming centers within Will and DuPage counties for those without heat.

Officials recommend checking on elderly family and friends. Those concerned about a loved one’s well-being can reach out to the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 for a wellness check.

Pets also need protection and should be kept inside as much as possible. Outside exposure should only be to use the bathroom, and should be quick.

Anyone finding an animal outside and in need during extreme cold can contact Naperville Animal Control at 630-420-6178.