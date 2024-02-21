Crime Stoppers offers reward for information about September attack in downtown Naperville

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in an incident in which a man was battered in downtown Naperville last September.

19-year-old attacked while on Main Street bridge in Naperville

According to a post by the Naperville Police Department, the assault took place on Sept. 30, 2023 around 3 a.m. Authorities say a 19-year-old man was battered while on the Main Street bridge, just south of Chicago Avenue in downtown Naperville.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Surveillance image shows vehicles associated with suspects

Surveillance video captured an image of two vehicles believed to be associated with the suspects in the case: a black Jeep Wrangler and a white sedan.

Another surveillance image shows individuals whom officials believe may have information about the battery. Crime Stoppers has not yet released any written description of suspects in the case.

Those with information asked to reach out to Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Naperville Crime Stoppers. They may do so anonymously by calling (630) 420-6006, or can submit information online through the Naperville Crime Stoppers website.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Crime Stoppers

