Dangerously cold temps, potential snow squalls ahead for Naperville 

The Naperville area will be entering a deep freeze in the coming days, with dangerously cold temperatures ahead.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold watch for the region, lasting from Thursday night through Friday morning.

Wind chills of 30 to 35 degrees below zero are possible, forecasters say, with a low of -8 predicted for Thursday night, and a high of just -2 on Friday. Saturday, the needle will move up slightly, with a high of a still-chilly 9 degrees.

Snow coming ahead of the cold

But before that icy blast sets in, the area will likely see some snow showers on Wednesday, kicking in before 8 p.m. That snowy stretch may include snow squalls, which could reduce visibility to less than a half mile.

Blustery winds ranging from 10 to 25 mph with potential gusts of 40 mph will blow that new snow around between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Accumulation is expected to be low, with less than half an inch predicted, but the blowing snow will make travel hazardous.

Motorists are advised to keep an eye on conditions before heading out. Those driving should go slow and leave a wider following distance between vehicles.

There’s also a slight chance of snow for Thursday after 3 p.m.

Taking precautions against the deep freeze

Residents are advised to be prepared for this icy blast, as exposure to the cold could lead to frostbite within 10 minutes. Those dangerous wind chills could persist from Thursday night into Saturday morning.

Those who need to be outside are advised to wear multiple layers, along with protective clothing, including a hat, face mask, and gloves.

Officials recommend checking in on older family, friends, and neighbors to ensure they have a warm space to be. Pets should be kept indoors as much as possible.

The extreme cold may also lead to ice jam flooding on local rivers.