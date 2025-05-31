Data center possibility prompts questions from Naperville City Council     

A data center could take root along Naperville’s I-88 corridor, though there are numerous steps that will have to occur before any final decisions between the city and would-be developer are made.

As a first step in the process, the firm ICF Resources LLC will oversee what is being described as a “network interconnection study” along the I-88 corridor. The study will examine a potential data center’s impact on Naperville’s existing electric utility grid and what, if any, changes are necessary.

The unnamed data center developer will reimburse the city for the $42,000 cost of undertaking the study, based on terms of the agreement.

Utility has been approached ‘numerous times’ about load capacity

Brian Groth, director of the Naperville Electric Utility, wrote a memo on the study request, which was a part of an agenda item taken up at the city council’s Tuesday, May 20 meeting.

“The Naperville Electric Utility has been approached numerous times over the past year regarding its ability to supply a large customer load on the utility’s northern 138 kV (kilovolt, a measurement for electric potential or voltage) loop, which feeds the I-88 corridor,” Groth wrote.

Without naming the type of potential project, Groth in the memo added, “The proposed development represents an immediate load growth of 10.4% and a near-term load growth of 28.8%.” Such figures, Groth added, are “well above” the city’s annual 3% load growth projections.

Groth in the memo indicated the city had a say in which company would undertake the study, even though the developer is paying the tab.

“The utility currently does not have the software required to perform this study, nor does it have staff trained to use that software,” Groth said. “Therefore, the utility has decided to contract with ICF Resources LLC, who have performed similar work for the city in the past.”

Council weighs in on study, data center developments

The council voted, 8-1, in favor of the study since the developer is fronting the cost. Several councilmembers, however, indicated their “yes” votes for the study itself does not directly correlate to approval of such a project, should a proposal come before the city.

“I am not really excited about the potential of a data center, potentially this one that is being potentially proposed,” Councilman Josh Kelly said. “There’s a million articles out there about the load issues that we may have, as a result of data centers springing up all over the state and country. I just don’t think it’s a very beneficial use for the city.”

Councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh said she had a number of reservations about such a project coming to fruition in Naperville. She indicated her approval was partially based on the developer “doing their homework,” with the willingness to fund the study.

“I’m going to keep an open mind,” Longenbaugh said. “I want to learn more about them. I don’t know that much, but from what I’ve read, they’re environmentally intense, whether it’s water or energy, so that does worry me a great deal.”

Councilman Ian Holzhauer, who cast the dissenting vote, said he could not support a developer funding a study behind a proposal that still has more questions than answers.

“I think part of our role, as responsible negotiating partners, is just to be honest about where we are on this,” Holzhauer said. “I have a hard time seeing myself voting for this.”

But Councilman Nate Wilson maintained a different perspective and said the study can be a good information-gathering opportunity for the city as future decisions about electric grid capacity are weighed within Naperville.

“I kind of see this the opposite way,” Wilson said. “If the developer is willing to pay for it, I think it would be great to know what those operational costs and potential pitfalls may be in the future.”

Councilwoman asks city staff to ‘spell it out’

Longenbaugh was one of two councilmembers who sent in written questions, prior to the May 20 meeting, which were included in the standard Q&A document that is part of the package of agenda item materials.

“I would please ask that for items like this, in the future, that we spell it out and are not as vague,” Longenbaugh said as she detailed her efforts to try understanding what was driving the study proposal.

“This has to be a data center, and yet it’s nowhere in (the memo),” Longenbaugh added. “If we just make sure that we spell it out, and in plain English, in the future.”

File image of data center

